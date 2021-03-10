WT announces strategic plan to become research university

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University announced a new five-year strategic plan designed to guide the university to become a Regional Research University.
The plan, titled “The Pioneering Spirit: Pursuit of WT 125″, is a continuation of the mission laid out in the university’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
“WT 125 is a comprehensive plan that serves as a compendium for guiding the University’s path forward,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “Our strategic plan details the very steps we are taking to attain our goals.”
WT will celebrate their 125th anniversary in 2035. By this time, WT plans to attain doctoral-granting institutional status in the Carnegie classifications of universities.
“We are aware of the numerous challenges ahead for higher education,” said Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice president and provost. “The WT faculty, staff and student leaders have worked with the administration to create a strategic plan that is responsive to the distinctive needs of the Panhandle. Units across campus will work together to support the seven goals laid out in our strategic plan.”
View the full plan by clicking here.
