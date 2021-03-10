West Texas A&M kicks off spring training, bringing energy and enthusiasm

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Spring practice kicked off on Tuesday, and the West Texas A&M Buffs were happy to be back on the field. Energy and a hard working attitudes are what the Buffs are looking for this spring. Head Coach Hunter Hughes said he’s looking for the defense to show enthusiasm and force turnovers this year, and if WT played tomorrow, Nick Gerber would start at quarterback. Right now its a competition. As for the defense, the Buffs brought in a lot of new talent, and coach Hughes believes those guys will mesh well with their program.