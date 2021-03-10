West Texas A&M kicks off spring training, bringing energy and enthusiasm

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Spring practice kicked off on Tuesday, and the West Texas A&M Buffs were happy to be back on the field. Energy and a hard working attitudes are what the Buffs are looking for this spring. Head Coach Hunter Hughes said he’s looking for the defense to show enthusiasm and force turnovers this year, and if WT played tomorrow, Nick Gerber would start at quarterback. Right now its a competition. As for the defense, the Buffs brought in a lot of new talent, and coach Hughes believes those guys will mesh well with their program.
“They’ve come in and brought a different kind of work ethic trying to prove something. We’ve got some guys that have transferred from Azusa Pacific when they dropped their program,” said Hughes. “We’ve got some other grad transfers that have transferred from Division 1 schools, and I think they came in and blended really well with the team with the way they work in the weight room and during out conditioning drills.”
2021 West Texas A&M Spring Football Practices
March 9 – 7:30 a.m.
March 11 – 7:30 a.m.
March 23 – 7:30 a.m.
March 25 – 7:30 a.m.
March 26 – 5:30 p.m.
March 28 – 2:30 p.m.
March 30 – 7:30 a.m.
April 1 – 7:30 a.m.
April 6 – 7:30 a.m.
April 8 – 7:30 a.m.
April 9 – 3:30 p.m.
April 11 – 2:30 p.m.
April 13 – 7:30a.m.
April 16 – 3:30 p.m.
April 17 – 6 p.m. (Spring Game, Buffalo Stadium)
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.