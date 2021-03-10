Texas Crisis Intervention Teams Association Conference will be hosted in Amarillo this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2021 Texas CIT Association Conference will be held from April 8 April 10.
The conference this year will hosted by the Amarillo Police Department at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Amarillo.
This conference is expected to draw attendees serving in behavior healthcare, criminal justice, and advocates for those living with mental illness and developmental disabilities.
Sessions will focus on collaboration, education, and resources between the providers, families, and those in working in criminal justice.
The speaker this year is Retired Sergeant Kevin Briggs of the California Highway Patrol.
Kevin was known as the Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge and is noted for his work in suicide intervention, having dissuaded more than two hundred people from jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco Bay.
Kevin speaks to breaking the stigma associated with mental illness and that recovery is possible.
For more information on the conference visit
