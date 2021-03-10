State agencies preparing for fire danger in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several state agencies have brought firefighting equipment to the Panhandle in response to today’s dangerous fire weather.
Governor Greg Abbott announced high winds and low humidity prompted the moves.
Strike teams and task forces are in Amarillo, Childress, Canadian and Dumas.
Their equipment includes fire engines and bulldozers.
“As Texans in the Panhandle, Western Plains, South Texas Plains, and Trans Pecos area face a significant threat of wildfires, I urge Texans in these communities to heed the guidance of their local leaders and avoid any outdoor burning that could spark wildfires,” said Gov. Abbott. “The State of Texas is working alongside local officials and emergency management leaders on the ground to keep our communities safe and mitigate the threat that wildfires pose.”
The announcement also says medical teams are on standby for the firefighters including paramedics, ambulances and vehicles to rescue firefighters.
