Police arrest 3 accused of involvement in selling meth in Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County officials say they have arrested three people involved in selling meth in the Borger area.
On March 9, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, Borger Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol executed two felony narcotics search warrants at the Villa Motel on room 105 and 116 in Borger.
Officials say they found narcotics during the search, which led to the arrest three people.
Miranda Grayson and Patrick Zackary were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Jeremiah White was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
