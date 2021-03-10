Officials: Man wanted for setting fire to woman’s car

Jared Harrison Lee (Source: Randall County)
By Bailie Myers | March 10, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 7:11 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of setting fire to an Amarillo woman’s car.

Officials identified the man as 32-year-old Jared Harrison Lee and said there is a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Lee is facing a charge of arson after setting fire to a woman’s car, according to officials.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

For a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

