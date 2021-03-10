New in Amarillo: Retail options expand as state reopens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Texas reopens, community members are once again thinking about planning events that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three new retail shops have opened in Amarillo offering gifts, decor and products for events.
Something Borrowed
Something Borrowed, a dress rental business, opened alongside Kaysha’s Barber Shop. The store offers three, five and seven-day rentals of brand name dresses.
Owner Kaysha Ireland says she opened the shop to ensure that girl’s who could not afford a new dress didn’t have to miss out on a wonderful experience.
“Because of 2020, everyone lost their jobs, got laid off, (and) a lot of seniors didn’t have the opportunity to go to prom...a lot of people are now depleting their savings because they haven’t worked in so long,” said Ireland. “I don’t think its fair or right that other people shouldn’t have the opportunity as those that have a little bit more money. I’m here for them.”
The shop offers prom dress rentals for $75 and wedding dress rentals for $150.
They also rent out jewelry, cocktail dresses, flower girl outfit, ballgowns and a variety of other dresses in multiple sizes.
“[We have a] gown from Henry’s in New York...they’re all hand sown beads. Your average retail for this is upwards of $2,000. Here at something borrowed you’re going to rent it for $75,” explained Ireland.
Additionally, Something Borrowed has a rack of dresses for sale.
They are working to offer a ‘Vegas Special,’ where you can get a wedding and bridesmaid dress combined for a discounted price.
Something Borrowed is open Monday through Saturday and is available by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling (832) 298-1313.
Bomb City Balloon Bar
Bomb City Balloon Bar makes balloon structures for weddings, birthday parties, local businesses and any other type of event.
With a wide variety of balloon colors and shapes, Balloon Bar uses high quality balloons that last up to three months.
“We use professional quality balloons [and] we supply the public with professional quality balloons,” explained Rebecca Pearson, owner of Bomb City Balloon Bar. “They’re not going to pop, they’re going to be great colors [that] other stores don’t carry here in town. You’re going to get that professional look, that Pinterest worthy look.”
Pearson, the daughter of a florist and event planner, opened the shop in the hopes of helping the Amarillo community take their events to new heights.
Balloon Bar sells prepackaged balloon kits that customers can make at home. They also host classes where guests can make their own balloon garland with the help of staff.
“You can come in and you can build your own balloon garlands or center pieces using our balloon bar,” said Pearson. “We offer a wide variety of colors and sizes of balloons and it’s pretty reasonable. You can build a 6 ft. garland for around $25 and you can take it home or we can deliver it for you. We are here to help, we always have staff here that can help you build your own garland, so you’re never alone (and) you’re never making this by yourself.”
In addition to balloons, Balloon Bar offers boutique style party items such as plates and cups.
They also work with local vendors such as florists and bakeries to help plan events.
Bomb City Balloon Bar is open Wednesday through Saturday at 1208 SW 10th St.
Aunt Eek’s Books & Curiosities
Aunt Eek’s Books & Curiosities opened along 6th street in the hopes of providing tourists and community members with the perfect, unique gift.
The shop’s owner said they are not a typical antique store.
Owner Angela Workman says she offers a quirky place for non-traditional Texans to shop.
“I like to think that I’m a foster parent for things. I like to find things their new home and get them with the person that’s going to love them,” said Workman. “My mom raised me going to thrift stores and garage sales so I still do a lot of that, and I go to auctions across the southwest. I (also) buy things from estates.”
Aunt Eek’s sells books, candles, trinkets, oddities and anything else the owner finds and thinks deserves a new home.
Aunt Eek’s chose to open on 6th Street to contribute to Route 66′s antique culture.
The owner says she hopes to inspire curiosity in people of all ages, giving a free book to any kid who walks through the door.
“Aunt Eek’s is a character I made up in my brain years ago,” Workman explained. “She’s kind of just the quirky aunt that somebody may have that travels around the world finding unique treasures and gems. When you’re a kid, someone like that always sparks your interest. And I think we need to be just that curious in life and remember how that curiosity felt when we were young and look for thing that spark our imagination.”
Inside the shop is also ‘Lena Von Vintage’, a vintage clothing collection.
Aunt Eek’s is open Tuesday through Sunday at 2900 SW 6th Ave.
