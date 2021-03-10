New in Amarillo: Retail options expand as state reopens

“You can come in and you can build your own balloon garlands or center pieces using our balloon bar,” said Pearson. “We offer a wide variety of colors and sizes of balloons and it’s pretty reasonable. You can build a 6 ft. garland for around $25 and you can take it home or we can deliver it for you. We are here to help, we always have staff here that can help you build your own garland, so you’re never alone (and) you’re never making this by yourself.”