Muleshoe ISD band director arrested, charged with enticing a minor

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe ISD employee has been arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The employee, 61-year-old William Alan Shelly of Portales, New Mexico, is currently on a federal hold in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
According to a statement released by the Superintendent for the Muleshoe Independent School District, Shelly has been charged with enticing a minor. The FBI is handling the case.
According to MISD, Shelly is currently on administrative leave, and on Monday, he was ordered to stay off of school grounds and way from students and activities. The school district is also investigating the matter.
Shelly has been reported to be the Muleshoe High School band director.
As the designated spokesperson and Superintendent for the Muleshoe Independent School District, I am issuing the following statement:
On Monday, March 8, 2021, the Muleshoe ISD Administration received information from law enforcement authorities that a Muleshoe ISD employee may have allegedly engaged in illegal conduct towards a MISD student. The District immediately placed that employee on administrative leave and ordered the employee to stay off school grounds and away from District students and activities until the District completes its own investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, law enforcement officials further informed the District that the employee had been charged with the offense of Enticing a Minor.
The District has reported the alleged misconduct to state educator licensing authorities, and, while it continues its own investigation into the matter, the District intends to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to the fullest extent permitted by law.
Student safety is a paramount concern to Muleshoe ISD. The District’s policies concerning employee conduct towards students are strictly enforced, and District employees receive regular training on the prohibitions against improper conduct toward children and students.
The District takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment. Students who believe they have experienced conduct that violates the District’s policies are encouraged to communicate promptly those concerns to their parents, teachers, principals, the District’s Title IX Coordinator, or to me directly.
State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing confidential personnel information. Therefore, the District cannot provide further information on this matter.
Dr. R. L. Richards, Superintendent of Schools, Muleshoe ISD
