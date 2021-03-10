Joint operation resulting one man arrested for tampering evidence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested for tampering evidence in a joint operation that was put out to bait nighttime burglars in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood.
On Tuesday around 4:00 a.m., March 9, PABTU investigators and Amarillo police put out bait targeting nighttime burglars in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood.
The bait was taken by an alley prowler.
The suspect was then followed back to his home near S Osage, where a search warrant was obtained and executed.
Two stolen guns, two stolen catalytic converters, and stolen tools were recovered.
36-year-old Juan Manuel Saliva, was arrested for tampering with evidence, Burglary of a motor vehicle, and unlawful carry of a weapon and booked into Potter County Detention Center.
This incident is still under investigation.
