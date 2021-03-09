First Alert Wednesday!

Strong winds, sunny skies and windy conditions will lead to critical fire danger for the entire area Wednesday. We will see much more in the way of sunshine for Wednesday and this will allow the winds to increase to 25-35 mph with some gusts to near 50 mph and we will see highs in the upper 70s. With the humidity dropping to extremely low levels coupled with very dry grasses this will all contribute to an extreme fire danger and as a result we have Red Flag Warnings for the entire area for the day. The winds will come down after dark and will be much less for Thursday.