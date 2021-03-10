Doppler Dave Tracks Desert Winds And Fire Danger

First Alert weather conditions are in place today as desert like winds blow across the area creating the threat for wildfires. Temperatures are in the 70s, but SW winds are gusting over 40mph with very dry air in place. The winds will subside this evening and overnight lows will drop into the 30s under clear skies. Tomorrow ill still be dry, but winds will be much lighter. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the low to mid 70s.