Critical Fire Danger for Wednesday

More warm temperatures and southwest winds will continue to dry us out as we head into our Wednesday, where we face critical fire danger. Relative humidity values will drop into the single digits as we head into the afternoon, with winds out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts over 40 possible. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and likely stay there for a couple of days with our overnight lows being in a more average range. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’re still tracking rain and scattered thunderstorm chances going from Friday into Saturday.