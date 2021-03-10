Crews contain fire at home in southeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters contained a fire that caused significant damage to a home in southeast Amarillo yesterday.
Crews were sent at 5:35 pm to the home near SE 34th Avenue and Grand Street.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the roof of the home.
They attacked the fire in the attic space.
No victims were found during searches of the home.
The fire was declared under control at 7:07 p.m. and officials said the estimated total damages to the home amount to $184,000.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate. A cause for the fire has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.