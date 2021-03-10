City Amarillo extending COVID-19 vaccine availability to Phase 1C starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting Monday March 15, the City of Amarillo is extending COVID-19 vaccine availability to those meeting criteria defined under the State of Texas Phase 1C COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative.
Phase 1C extends vaccine eligibility to all those at least 50 years of age.
Immunizations will take place at the walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 3.
Appointments are not available as immunizations are provided on a walk-in basis.
The vaccine is free of charge.
For more information visit here.
Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is providing free transportation service on all fixed routes to the Amarillo Civic Center.
ACT is also offering free shuttle service to and from the Civic Center for individuals who cannot access the fixed route service.
Route information is available here.
For more information call (806) 378-3095.
