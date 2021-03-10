Canyon fans and horses send off Lady Eagles to 4A State Championship

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles packed their bags, and waved goodbye to fans as they headed to San Antonio for the girls 4A State Championship. Family and friends gathered at the high school to wish the girls good luck, some even riding horses and waving school flags to show their pride.
Canyon will face Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday in the San Antonio. The Hawks are a high flying offense, so the Lady eagles look to slow them down in transition on defense.
“We have to be sure that we’re playing aggressive winning basketball, and taking care of the ball and not giving them easy baskets,” said Head Coach Tate Lombard.
This marks Canyon’s first state title appearance since 2017.
“It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid, since I was yay big,” said senior guard Chloe Callahan. “We would always want to be the Canyon Lady Eagles that make it to the state championship.”
“We’ve been lucky to make it to the state tournament, and losing those past three years has been a heartbreaker, so being back in a situation where we’re back in the state tournament is a big deal for us,” said Canyon senior forward Kenadee Winfrey.
The UIL girls 4A State Championship tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Alamodome.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.