Amarillo High falls short to Kimball in overtime thriller 5A State Semifinal

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KFDA) - After holding a dominant lead early in the UIL boys 5A State Semifinal, Dallas Kimball tied it up with the Amarillo Sandies. The game finished in overtime with Amarillo falling short 60-56.
”If you knew how much we put in. You would have the same empty feeling. We gave it everything we had. Obviously we can’t play a perfect game. We’d do anything to go back and back, but man I’m so happy. It gives me tears. Those are my brothers for life. I wouldn’t play with anybody else and any other city,” said junior guard Brendan Hausen.
The Sandies end their season with a record of 25-4. Amarillo loses three seniors, Owen Boyett, Chris Dees and Slade Simpson.
