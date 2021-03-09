WTAMU to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to employees and students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will begin to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to employees and students this week.
WTAMU says the Texas Department of State Health Services approved WT’s application to administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The University has 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in its initial allotment.
“We are pleased to provide this service to our WT community,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “Every vaccine delivered helps us continue to provide a safe campus environment and serve the larger community as we begin to return to normal. We urge campus community members who are eligible to take advantage of this free service.”
Vaccine eligibility is determined by the DSHS.
Those eligible now include Phase 1A, Phase 1B and education employees.
Vaccines will be administered from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Fridays in the Alumni Banquet Hall on weeks that the University receives doses of the vaccine.
