West Texas A&M earns first round by in NCAA DII tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M earned a first round bye after winning their fourth consecutive Lone Star Conference tournament. The Buffs make their fifth straight trip to the NCAA tournament under Head Coach Tom Brown. Last season, WT’s March Madness chances were crushed due to COVID-19, in 2019 the buffs fell short in the Elite Eight, and in 2018 WT advanced to the program’s first Final Four. Brown says it will take his entire team, including the bench, to step up.
“We still have to keep developing our bench. They didn’t play their best on Friday,” said WT Head Coach Tom Brown. “They have to be able to understand what we’re doing. Be in the right position. Make the right play. Be in the right defense. Maybe go get a rebound. Do all those little things that don’t show up in the stats all the time.”
West Texas A&M received a first round bye. The Buffs will face the winner of Southern Arkansas and Dallas Baptist on Sunday at 7:45 pm in the Regional Semifinals at Lubbock Christian.
