WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott news conference on Texas border crisis at 12 p.m.

MISSION, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference at the Texas-Mexico border to discuss the state’s border security efforts amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Prior to the press conference, the Governor will receive a briefing from representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas National Guard. The Governor will also take part in an aerial tour of the border.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
