Warm and windy...

It was a bit breezy this afternoon with highs climbing into the 70s and that also means mild lows for tonight. Temps will drop into the 40s for Tuesday morning but the winds will be on the increase to 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. This will give us a very high fire danger for the area not only Tuesday but also on Wednesday. We will have the winds at the same strength on Wednesday with highs on both days near 80°. Highs will drop to near 70° on Thursday with rain chances on the increase through the end of the week and into the weekend.