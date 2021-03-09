2021 Upside Down Beans & Cornbread luncheon to benefit Amarillo homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2021 Upside Down Beans & Cornbread luncheon will benefit the homeless community in Amarillo.
The Community Campaign for the Homeless and the Amarillo Continuum of Care are partner coalitions who conduct an annual campaign to raise funds for and awareness of the difficulty of the homeless individuals and families in Amarillo.
The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. on March 11 live on Facebook or Panhandle PBS.
Attendees will hear stories from the Golden Heart and Victorious Heart award winners.
Donations from the event will impact 18 organizations.
