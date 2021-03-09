Sandies send off for State Semifinals against Dallas Kimball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are in the final week of Texas UIL high school basketball season with four local teams left, including two girls squads that are championship game bound. The Amarillo High boys are looking to punch their ticket back to state for the first time since 2014, but first the Sandies face Dallas Kimbal in the 5A State Semifinals.
“It’s awesome. I think it’s one of the best seasons they’ve played in a while,” said George Crowley, Amarillo junior guard Brendan Hausen’s cousin.
“I like seeing my brothers play and Brendan Hausen,” said Kohen Daniels, Amarillo junior guard Javin Daniel’s younger brother
“So I love his shots and he is so good,” said Evelyn Dees, Amarillo senior guard Chris Dees’ younger sister.
The Amarillo High Sandies packed up their gear for the school’s first state semifinal since 2014 with a packed crowd rooting them on.
“Obviously the most talented team we’ve had,” said Head Coach Jason Pillion. “They’ve adopted all of the values and things from our previous teams that have been successful.
Two years ago the Sandies held a losing 13-22 record, but since then they’ve taken the Texas Panhandle by storm thanks to their strong chemistry and versatility.
“We just need to be ourselves. Honestly, I think that’s what’s been helping us win games throughout the whole playoff run. I think if we keep doing that then I don’t know who can beat us” said Amarillo junior post Cade Hornecker.
“When we get on the court it’s just an even bigger bond because we can show how we have each others back and they’re going to be there for us when we’re older and now,” said Amarillo junior wing Damonze Woods.
Amarillo High travels to San Angelo to face Dallas Kimbal, the same team that defeated the Sandies in the state championship back in 2014.
“Athletic, talented. They’re going to want to get up and down playing in transition,” said Pillion. “Very similar to some keys last week. We’ve got to keep them out of transition. We’ve got to keep them off the offensive glass. We do those things and keep them at halfcourt and we’ll have opportunites.
One Sandies fan gave us his score prediction for the Amarillo State Semifinal.
“My score is (Amarillo) 65-59,” said Crowley.
Amarillo and Kimball tipoff on Tuesday, March 9th at 7:30 pm at Angelo State.
