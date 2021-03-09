Police ask for help indentifying suspect in ATM vandalism

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect that damaged an ATM in what may have been an attempt to take cash.
Police said the crime occurred at a credit union near Hillside Rd. and Bell St. on Monday, March 1.
Officers responded to an ATM alarm at the credit union and found the ATM damaged upon arrival.
The ATM had thousands of dollars worth of damage, but the money was still inside.
Surveillance video shows a suspect pull up in a newer, white Ford F-250.
The truck, which was perviously reported stolen, was later found abandoned.
Those with information on the crime or with information on the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806)-374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
