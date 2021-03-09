New mobile billing option for water and sewer customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo water and sewer customers will have a new option when needing to do business with the city.
Director of Utility Billing, Jennifer Gonzalez told the City Council today about a mobile office to do everything from making payments to beginning or adjusting service.
The office on wheels will have a drive-up window and two windows where customers can walk up to.
It will operate in various parts of town, depending on when that area’s bills are due.
The city will publicize where the office will be open, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
