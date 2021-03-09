Man dies after shooting in Dumas over the weekend

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Dumas over the weekend.
The Dumas Police Department says officers responded to a domestic violence call around 10:30 a.m. on March 6 at a home near North Meredith Avenue and North 3rd Street.
Police say they found Johnny Villegas with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where he later died.
Police say they do not believe the public is in danger at this time.
No arrests have been made.
