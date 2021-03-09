Joint operation resulting teenage suspect arrested for arson

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - An arson investigation was conducted jointly by Texas County Sheriff’s office and the State of Oklahoma Department of Agriculture resulted in an arrest of a teenage man.
At a span of over a three-month period, including four seperate fires that damaged approximatly 336 residual crop bales and approximatley 900 acres of CRP Grass and prairieland, 18-year-old Justin Wynn Talmadge was taken into custody.
Talmadge gave a full confession to a Texas County Sheriff Investigator and an Agent for the Department of Agriculture, admitting to igniting the fires and then reporting the fires.
Talmadge is charged with four felony counts of Arson in the Third Degree and four felony counts of Endangering or Causing Personal Injury to Human Life.
Talmadge is being held at the Texas County Detention Center without bond pending his initial appearance in front of the Associate District Judge.
On January 15, 2021, area fire departments and law enforcement responded to the area of County Road CC for a grass fire.
Information was given that a suspicious vehicle was seen in the area shortly before the fire started.
A Texas County Undersheriff had seen the vehicle in the area during the fire and was able to locate the vehicle several hours after the fire.
Witnesses also provided information that the vehicle had been seen at a grass fire three days before, near County Road.
The Texas County Sheriff’s Department began gathering information about the vehicle and Talmadge.
The Undersheriff then requested assistance from Agents with the State of Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and law enforcement was able to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence from Kansas authorities that helped in the investigation.
On February 22, 2021 a fire involving 336 residual crop bales was reported near State Highway 136.
Witnesses were able to give information on a second vehicle that the investigation had linked to Talmadge.
On March 4, 2021 a wildland fire was reported near Mile 28 and County Road S.
Witnesses were able to give information about the second vehicle linked to Talmadge and had spoken with and got video of Talmadge on the scene.
