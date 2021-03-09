FIRST ALERT: Tracking wildfire risks in the region through Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking significant wildfire danger for the Texas Panhandle region through Wednesday.
Strong southwest winds today at 20-25 mph will dry out the area, dropping relative humidity values into the 10-15% range.
These factors combined with warmer temperatures have led to several Red Flag Warnings that have been issued for the area with fire weather warnings in effect for tomorrow.
As of right now, Wednesday is looking to be the worst day when it comes to fire danger as relative humidity values could drop into the single digit range with even stronger winds, so even a small spark could become an uncontrollable blaze in a very short time.
After Wednesday, however, temperatures and winds will begin to drop, lowering our risk. Then once the weekend rolls around, we’ll start to see chances of rain work into the area, which will go a long way in lowering any future risk.
