Dry, Windy, and Warm

After seeing overnight lows only drop into the upper-40s, our Tuesday temperatures are looking to be unseasonably warm. We’re tracking a high of around 80 degrees today, which sounds nice, but winds out of the southwest at 20-25 mph paired with dry conditions will bring cause for fire danger concerns today, as much of the area is already under a red flag warning. Expect these conditions to linger into Wednesday as well, but relief is on the way for Thursday onward as temperatures and wind speeds drop, then shower and thunderstorm chances work their way in for the weekend.