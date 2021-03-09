City plans underway to make downtown Canyon a destination spot

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City officials say they are looking to make changes that will define the area for the next 30 years.
Today they toured the square in downtown with the consulting firm helping in this process.
Although infrastructure is a key component, the plan goes beyond just remodeling the appearance of downtown.
They are also focusing on finding ways to help small businesses be more resilient.
“If we don’t evolve, we will have a dying downtown area and we don’t want that,” said Joe Price, city manager for City of Canyon.
If 2020 taught us anything, is the importance of adjusting. That is why the project also includes developing plans with local businesses, so they have the flexibility to adjust to tough situations.
“This is what downtown is, small businesses, local businesses. We need to support them and the future small business owners,” said Price “They are the ones spending money for our kid’s sports teams and all sorts of things throughout the community. We just need to grab on to them, support them and their businesses.”
In terms of space, they are considering what areas will be part of downtown.
“So, in Canyon, obviously the square will be part of it. But we think about those edges around it and what is their potential,” said Chase Sparks, urban planning for Freese and Nichols “Those are opportunities, Canyon is a growing place, how can you create more activity here and that is going to involve adjacent areas.”
He says they also have to take into account how close homes are to downtown and ensure they are happy.
Once the area is mapped out, they will look into replacing aging infrastructure, improving traffic patterns, and creating a more pedestrian friendly environment.
“We are looking at the functionality of the road system. Obviously, our mobility, trying to get in and out of downtown is a little different. So, we need to address those issues,” said Price.
They say ultimately, they want the residents of Canyon to feel even more proud of what the city offers.
They are looking for ways to have great night life that is also family friendly and attracts residents of the entire Panhandle.
The project is in its early stages and is expected to be completed in about a year and half.
