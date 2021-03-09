Amarillo police find 2 victims shot with life threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police responded to call about a shooting near Arthur Street.
According to officials, around 8:06 p.m., APD officers were called to a residence near north Arthur Street on a shooting.
The caller stated that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
At the home, officers found two people who had been shot. Both of the victims were transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
More information will be provided when available.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.