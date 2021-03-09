Amarillo police find 2 victims shot with life threatening injuries

Amarillo police find 2 victims shot with life threatening injuries
A driver is under arrest on an OVI charge in a crash that shut down Ohio 48 in Warren County early Tuesday, according to Clearcreek Township police. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Tamlyn Cochran | March 8, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 9:06 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police responded to call about a shooting near Arthur Street.

According to officials, around 8:06 p.m., APD officers were called to a residence near north Arthur Street on a shooting.

The caller stated that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

At the home, officers found two people who had been shot. Both of the victims were transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

More information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.