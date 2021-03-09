Amarillo police arrest 2, recover stolen identifying information overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two people for multiple charges after stopping them in a parking lot near I-40 West overnight.
Around 12:50 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 6800 block of I-40 West when they saw two men walking suspiciously through the rows of vehicles in a parking lot.
The officer identified the men as 19-year-old Casey Howard and 28-year-old Colton Jones.
Howard was found to have a warrant for evading arrest with a previous conviction through Randall County, and police say he also was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say Jones originally gave a fake name but was later identified. Police say he was in possession of identification that had been reported stolen on March 5 and stolen identification from an unreported auto burglary the previous day.
Police arrested Howard for his warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.
Police arrested Jones for unlawful possession of identifying information and failing to identify or giving false information. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Amarillo police say this is a reminder to never leave anything of value or identifying information in your car while unattended.
