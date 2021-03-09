Amarillo College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic, plans to adopt mask optional policy after Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week for all currently employed faculty, staff and student workers.
Amarillo College says if the school can begin the vaccination process by the end of Spring Break, then the school can adopt a masks optional policy in late April.
This week’s clinic will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10 at the Carter Fitness Center.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
The requirements to be vaccinated are:
- No COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 14 days
- No COVID-19 symptoms
- No close contact with an infected person in the past 14 days
Staff will need their supervisor’s approval and to fill out a form.
Masks and social distancing will be required while waiting.
The second round of the vaccine will be available exactly 21 days after the first shot at the Carter Fitness Center.
Employees at Amarillo College are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center as well.
To give everyone a chance to take advantage of the city clinic, Amarillo College will close at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 for Spring Break.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.