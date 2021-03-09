Amarillo bars weigh benefits of food service as city prepares to reinstate regulations

“If they sold more food than alcohol, they could operate as a restaurant, so we lessened some of our regulations to allow them to do that in the interim,” explained Anthony Spanel, the City of Amarillo’s environmental health director. “Those will absolutely go back into place now that those restrictions are now lifted....but we understand that these bars have added into their menus and added food service intro their operation, so we’ll work with them on an acceptable time period. It’s not going to be like a light switch.”