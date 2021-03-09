Amarillo police arrest 37 people in human trafficking, prostitution operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested 37 people in a two-day human trafficking and prostitution operation.
On March 5 and 6, Amarillo Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a two-day human trafficking and prostitution enforcement operation with the Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Lubbock Police Department.
The operation resulted in arrested for charges including prostitution, promotion of prostitution, sexual assault, human trafficking, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest, failing to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.
Some investigations from this operation are ongoing, and Amarillo police say more arrests are expected.
Amarillo police say that detectives interview anyone arrested of prostitution in an effort to identify human trafficking victims. Detectives ask about others who are being trafficked and any knowledge of underage victims.
Below is a list of people arrested and their charges:
- Kimberly Crawford - prostitution
- Michael Marra - prostitution, unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Eric Lawrence- Prostitution
- Krit Navasripoin- Prostitution
- Jemal Wheeler- Prostitution
- Aaliyah Molina-Solis- Prostitution, Warrant-Abandoning/Endangering a Child (Midland Co)
- Ricky Smith - Prostitution
- Jade Martinez - Prostitution
- Isreal Hernandez - Prostitution
- Jorge Montoya-Sanchez - Prostitution
- Katherine Montoya - Prostitution
- Jazron Jackson - Prostitution
- Cortez Robinson - Promotion of Prostitution, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking
- Vincent Puentes - Prostitution
- Jason Bowles - Prostitution
- Ronnie Wetzel - Prostitution
- Timothy King - Prostitution w/ previous convictions
- Luis Perez Lazaro - Prostitution
- Trisstin Rogers - Prostitution
- Brittany Hadaway - Prostitution
- Sarah Edwards - Prostitution, Warrant-Parole Violation
- Charles Gowin - Prostitution
- Gerardo Ruiz - Prostitution
- Jose Moreno - Prostitution
- Javier Villegas - Prostitution
- Brian Avila - Prostitution
- William Young - Prostitution
- James Hayes - Prostitution
- Lili Gilbreth - Prostitution
- Andrew Huerta - Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- John Hall - Prostitution
- Jonathan Morrison - Prostitution
- Stephen Conway - Prostitution
- Gabriel Lopez - Prostitution
- William Gallegos - Prostitution, Evading Arrest
- Brice Fletcher - Prostitution
- Jennifer Harvey - Prostitution
