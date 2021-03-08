Wild Week Ahead

We’ve got a bit of a mixed bag of a forecast for our week this week, but let’s start with Monday, where winds will be high, and so will temperatures. We’ll see highs stretching into the 70s with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with partly cloudy skies. This will help set the stage for Tuesday and Wednesday, where we’re expecting similar conditions, but thanks to drier conditions in the northwest, we’ll be tracking critical fire danger as well, so make sure to practice smart fire safety, as a fire can get out of control very quickly. But as we head into the weekend, while winds won’t die down too much, an incoming system is looking to bring a couple of days of rain chances to the area starting Friday night.