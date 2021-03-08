PPHM to host free night for educators

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is hosting a free night for educators on Tuesday.
The event will be 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and includes refreshments and giveaways
Educators are admitted for free with a valid ID.
PPHM said educators will gain engaging, standards-based curriculum materials centered around the museum’s permanent collection and exhibits. These materials will include K-12 resources for arts, social studies, science and other subjects taught in the classroom.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.