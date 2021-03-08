‘Many of us called her mom’: Community reacts to killing of Amarillo bar owner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cindy Jayroe, 56-year-old owner of Rumors Bar, died at the hospital after a shooting in the Rumors’ parking lot on Sunday.
Jayroe’s death was followed by an outpouring of love and support from friends, family members and those in the community who frequented her business.
“Many of us called her mom. No matter what color, no matter if you were socially awkward...she was like the mother to many of us,” said Marcus Stiles, close friend of Jayroe. “Especially people of color. She embraced us like one of our own. She embraced us better than some of the clubs we went to. She was majorly loved by many people.”
Stiles says Cindy Jayroe truly cared about her customers, going as far as to pay their rent when they were enduring financial struggles and visiting customers in the hospital.
Sunday evening, Jayroe’s loved ones gathered at Marshall’s Tavern to celebrate her life.
“[Sunday] night we were supposed to have a brisket competition at Rumors,” explained Stiles. “But since it all happened, I had two briskets that I just had nothing else to do with....more than my family could have. We called Liz at Marshall’s and asked if we could give it away and at least 300 people showed up. It was a great turnout, great people, great food.”
Her son Josh Jayroe shared how members of the community will remember his mother’s legacy.
“Cindy truly was loved, and as much as we’re hurting and were going to miss her, we’re all going to try to stand together and honor her the way she wanted,” said Josh. “Of course were going to cry and be depressed, but we’re also going to celebrate her and the life she lived and the wonderful person she turned in to.”
The brisket dinner at Marshall’s Tavern raised over $1,000 in donations.
