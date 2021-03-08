Koe Wetzel to perform live at Hodgetown in May

Koe Wetzel (Source: Hodgetown)
By Bailie Myers | March 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 10:25 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown announced that country artist Koe Wetzel will perform live at the stadium in May.

The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

Hodgetown representatives said attendees will have the chance to enjoy live music in a “safe and controlled environment.”

Current safety measures will be in place during the concert, including mask requirements and social distancing.

The stadium will operate at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing.

Tickets go on sale March 12. For more event information, visit the stadium website.

