Koe Wetzel to perform live at Hodgetown in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown announced that country artist Koe Wetzel will perform live at the stadium in May.
The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
Hodgetown representatives said attendees will have the chance to enjoy live music in a “safe and controlled environment.”
Current safety measures will be in place during the concert, including mask requirements and social distancing.
The stadium will operate at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing.
Tickets go on sale March 12. For more event information, visit the stadium website.
