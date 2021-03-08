First dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Thursday and Friday in Dumas

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Emergency Management office is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Dumas on March 11 and 12.
A new first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been schedules for Thursday March 11 and Friday March 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days or until the vaccine runs out.
The clinic will be at the Community Building in Dumas, 16th South Maddox Ave.
This clinic will be for: Phase 1A - Front line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and first responders.
Phase 1B - People 65 and older or those 16 and older with health conditions.
Phase 1C - Anyone who works in a pre-primary, primary and secondary schools and anyone who works as or for licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.
