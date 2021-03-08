City of Amarillo Transit System still requiring masks

“Because Amarillo City Transit is a direct recipient of Federal funding, we must continue to enforce Federal mask requirements until May 11, 2021, or until the Federal executive order is rescinded or modified,” said Chris Quigley, Amarillo City Transit Assistant Director. “All passengers and visitors must continue to wear a mask over the nose and mouth when using ACT services. We ask that you continue to do your part to help us comply with Federal Law and wear your mask while using our buses and while at the Downtown Transfer Station.”