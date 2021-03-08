3 arrested in joint operation for copper theft and thefts of catalytic converters

HUTCHINSON AND CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A joint operation into copper thefts and the thefts of catalytic converters in Carson and Hutchinson counties results in the arrests of three people.
With the numerous copper thefts, catalystic converters have also been a target due to the precious metals contained inside.
The suspects stealing the metal were cutting them out from underneath parked vehicles around both the counties.
Throughout the course of the investigation, the suspects were identified and probable cause was obtained to request a search warrant for the stolen property in Borger.
The Sheriff and Deputies with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Deputies from the Carson County Sheriff’s Office conducted the warrant service at the address, along with Borger police.
During the investigation, stolen property related to a copper theft was located, as well as methamphetamine.
Officials arrested Katie Kipker for Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Jared Manner for Possession Controlled Substance PG 1, and Justin Hazelwood for theft that equals to $2500 to $30 thousand and Unlawful Use Criminal Instrument.
More charges are to follow as the investigation continues.
