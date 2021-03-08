Amarillo Public Library in need of donation for new ‘Makerspace’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is asking for donations for it’s new “Makerspace” facility.
The facility will allow people to complete art projects, do their own repairs, or even experiment with starting a business.
The Library is looking for donated tools, materials or equipment for general crafts, sewing, leatherworking, woodworking and more.
To make a donation contact, Ben Wilting at Benjamin.Wilting@amarillolibrary.org or call (806) 378-3586.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.