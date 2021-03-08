Amarillo police issue underage drinking citations in effort to prevent potential tragedies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police issued several citations this weekend for underage drinking as part of an effort to prevent minors from potential tragedies of drinking and driving.
On Friday, March 5, APD officers received information about an underage drinking party at a home on Erik Street.
Officers wrote four citations for underage drinking and filed a complaint under the “Host Liability for Underage Drinking” ordinance in Municipal court.
The ordinance, passed in 2020, holds the hosts of underage drinking parties financially responsible for the costs of the police response in addition to a $300 fine. The goal of the ordinance is to deter underage drinking.
Officers with the Amarillo Police Department volunteer to work on this project on weekends, holidays and other times where underage drinking may be happening. The officers use tips from the public and social media, as well as check locations that are known for underage drinking.
If you know of any underage drinking, call the Amarillo Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Student Crime Stoppers at (806) 372-8477.
