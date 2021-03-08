Amarillo COVID-19 report for March 8 shows 25 new cases, 92 recoveries, no deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 1:34 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 459 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 25 new cases, 92 recoveries and no deaths.

There are now 16,983 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,281 in Randall County.

32,116 people have recovered and 689 have died.

There are two pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 4.37%.

Amarillo Update 3/8 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 49,673 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 197

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 650

Childress County: 1,312

Collingsworth County: 190

Cottle County: 137

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,724

Donley County: 170

Gray County: 1,724

Hall County: 322

Hansford County: 365

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 504

Hutchinson County: 1,067

Lipscomb County: 273

Moore County: 1,920

Motley County: 36

Ochiltree County: 922

Oldham County: 111

Parmer County: 827

Potter County: 16,983

Randall County: 16,281

Roberts County: 52

Sherman County: 140

Swisher County: 393

Wheeler County: 432

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 50,986 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 142

Briscoe County: 126

Carson County: 362

Castro County: 859

Childress County: 1,306

Collingsworth County: 248

Cottle County: 181

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,643

Donley County: 323

Gray County: 1,876

Hall County: 394

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 759

Hemphill County: 535

Hutchinson County: 1,418

Lipscomb County: 274

Motley County: 76

Moore County: 2,127

Ochiltree County: 993

Oldham County: 218

Parmer County: 1,121

Potter County: 16,349

Randall County: 15,767

Roberts County: 53

Sherman County: 128

Swisher County: 721

Wheeler County: 458

There have also been 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 29

Childress County: 16

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 64

Donley County: 13

Gray County: 53

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 69

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 25

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 68

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 34

Potter County: 412

Randall County: 277

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 4,063 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma panhandle:

Beaver County: 440

Cimarron County: 176

Texas County: 3,448

There have been 3,936 recoveries in the Oklahoma panhandle:

Beaver: 415

Cimarron: 170

Texas County: 3,351

There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 24

There are 7,440 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,942

Quay County: 420

Roosevelt County: 1,841

Union County: 237

There have been 134 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 67

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 9

