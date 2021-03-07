West Texas A&M wins historic fourth consecutive LSC Tournament Championship

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M secured its fourth straight and tenth Lone Star Conference tournament championship, becoming the first team in conference history to accomplish this feat. The Buffs defeated No. 8 seed St. Edward’s 108-89 Saturday at the First United Bank Center.
”I thought St. Edward’s hit some tough shots in the first half. I thought our defense was pretty good, but they’re very good and they hit some tough shots,” said West Texas A&M Head Coach tom Brown. “We talked about that. Hey let’s keep going, and we’ll just keep wearing them down, wearing them down, and let the best team win and I think the best team won today.”
Junior guard Qua Grant led the floor with a career-high 34 points along with 12 rebounds and six assists, earning tournament MVP honors. He has been part of the last three championships for the Buffs.
“Oh it’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling. I’m very grateful. All glory to god. My teammates we all stick together. We all family, so it means the world,” said Grant.
The game featured a back and forth battle between the Buffs and Hilltoppers until Zach Toussaint and Hayden Blankley knocked down a three-pointer each with under four minutes to play in the first half. Then with just a few seconds left, Grant knocked down a patiently timed triple to end the half and give WT a 53-46 halftime lead.
Joel “JoJo” Murray, who was last year’s MVP of the 2020 tournament, joined Grant on this year’s all-tournament team, along with Toussaint. The Buffs get the automatic bid to next week’s regional tournament.
