West Texas A&M junior guard Qua Grant selected LSC Tournament MVP

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M junior guard Qua Grant was selected Lone Star Conference Tournament MVP after tallying a career high 34 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in the championship game. He went 11-of-15 from the floor, 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 from the free throw line as he scored over 30 points for the third time in his career.
The entire Buffs squad was hot from the field, shooting 52.9 percent from the floor, 55.2 percent from 3-point range and 87.0 percent from the free throw line as they defeated the Hilltoppers in the final for the second straight year, 108-89.
In 2019-20, Grant earned D2CCA South Central Region and Lone Star Conference Player of the Year.
