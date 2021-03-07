West Texas A&M junior guard Qua Grant selected LSC Tournament MVP

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M junior guard Qua Grant was selected Lone Star Conference Tournament MVP after tallying a career high 34 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in the championship game. He went 11-of-15 from the floor, 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 from the free throw line as he scored over 30 points for the third time in his career.