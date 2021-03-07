Warming Trend

It’s been a mild day with temperatures in the 60s & 70s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, breezy South winds, and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday is looking warmer with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Expect increasing clouds & breezy South winds, winds could gust over 30mph.
Tracking back-to-back Fire Danger days Tuesday & Wednesday. Expect strong winds & blowing dust. We are closely watching a storm system next weekend, might be able to score some moisture, fingers crossed.