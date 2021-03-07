UIL Unified Special Olympics shines at Canyon Saturday Invitational

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Unified Special Olympics enters its inaugural season in Texas UIL. Here’s a glimpse of the Canyon Saturday Invitational 100 meter dash. After their student partners finished the race, it was time for the Special Olympic athletes to run.
A lot of heart left on the track as Canyon High’s Daniel Thiessen finished first in under 21 seconds. Randall High School’s Gracie Headings enjoyed running with her partner.
“How do you think you did?” “Perfect!” “What are you going to do next time?” “I’m going to get ice cream.”
