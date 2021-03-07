Tascosa’s Major Everhart wins 100 meters at Canyon Saturday Invitational, official time 10.86

Everhart one of the fastest in the Texas Panhandle

Tascosa’s Major Everhart wins 100 meters at Canyon Saturday Invitational, official time 10 - clipped version
By Larissa Liska | March 6, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 11:15 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa junior Major Everhart ran an official 10.86 in the 100 meters at Canyon Saturday Invitational, taking home first place. The Rebels running back says weightlifting has played a major role in improving his speed.

”This meet I need to work. My start was kind of off, but my finish was better this meet, and last meet it was vice versa. I think I’m improving each week, so we’ll keep going with that and see where I get to at the end of the season,” said Everhart.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.