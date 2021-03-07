Tascosa’s Major Everhart wins 100 meters at Canyon Saturday Invitational, official time 10.86

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa junior Major Everhart ran an official 10.86 in the 100 meters at Canyon Saturday Invitational, taking home first place. The Rebels running back says weightlifting has played a major role in improving his speed.
”This meet I need to work. My start was kind of off, but my finish was better this meet, and last meet it was vice versa. I think I’m improving each week, so we’ll keep going with that and see where I get to at the end of the season,” said Everhart.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.