APD: Woman dies after shooting at Rumors Bar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a woman died after a shooting at an Amarillo bar early this morning.
Officers responded at 1:26 am to reports of shots fired outside of Rumors Bar near SW 10th Avenue and Parker Street.
Upon arrival, police found a woman inside the front doors of the bar with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officials identified the victim as 56-year-old Cindy Kay Jayroe.
She was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Police said several shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect fled the scene.
The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Those with information are asked to call the homicide unit at (806) 378-9468 of Amarillo Crime Stopper at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.